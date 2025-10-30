US President Donald Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that he is “not allowed” to run for a third term due to the constitutional limits on presidential tenure. The statement, made aboard Air Force One, comes amid growing speculation among Trump supporters about a possible 2028 run.

“I have my highest poll numbers that I've ever had and, you know, based on what I read, I guess I'm not allowed to run, so we'll see what happens... It's too bad,” Trump said, as quoted by AFP.

The US Constitution’s 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two terms. Trump began his second term in January, following his initial tenure from 2017 to 2021. Despite the restriction, Trump has repeatedly referenced calls from his supporters to continue governing beyond his current term.

Red hats bearing the slogan “Trump 2028” have appeared on his Oval Office desk, fueling speculation. One theory circulating among supporters suggested a 2028 ticket with Vice President JD Vance, but Trump dismissed the idea this week, saying it was “pretty clear” he couldn’t run again. “But we have a lot of great people,” he added.

Trump said recently that while it is premature to anoint a successor for the 2028 presidential race, Vance is currently the leading contender to carry the Republican torch.

“I think most likely, in all fairness,” Trump responded when asked whether he would endorse Vance to clear the GOP field.

“So it’s too early to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point,” the president added.

In March, Trump made his most explicit remark about seeking a third term, stating, “I’m not joking” about the possibility.

“There are methods which you could do it,” Trump said at the time, though he also tempered expectations, adding, “It is far too early to think about it.”