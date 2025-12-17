President Donald Trump hosted a Hanukkah celebration at the White House, during which he warmly praised political commentator and former campaign aide Elizabeth Pipko, calling her “a beautiful woman inside and out” and commending her strong support for Israel and the US.

The President invited Pipko to the stage, noting her effectiveness during his 2016 presidential campaign. “She has been so strong for Israel and for our country,” he said, adding that she had been “so effective” during the campaign.

In her remarks, Pipko began by thanking President Trump and sharing a personal reflection tied to his decision to run for office. She said that she met her husband during the 2016 campaign and credited that experience as a turning point in her life. “I’m grateful to President Trump for so many things,” she said, calling her growing family a “tiny miracle” that stemmed from that period.

Turning to broader themes, Pipko said that, "the Jewish people have been through a lot in the last few years, as well as over the last weekend. And I just hope on this holiday of miracles, we realize what a miracle it is to be in the greatest country on the face of the earth in the most beautiful building and with the greatest president this world has ever seen.”