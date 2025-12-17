במפגש עם טראמפ: ההורים של עומר נאוטרה ז"ל לא שוכחים את החטוף האחרון הבית הלבן ובאדיבות המצלם

During a Hanukkah reception at the White House on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump lauded the return of the hostages from Gaza and mistakenly claimed that all of the dead hostages were returned as well, wrongly implying that the hostage deal was completed.

"We got back all of the hostages, and all of the dead young people that were dead," the President claimed. However, the President left out Ran Gvili, whose body is still being held by Hamas. The terrorist organization's failure to return the last hostage is among the things delaying the implementation of the next stage of Trump's peace plan.

A short time later, Trump saw Orna and Ronen, the parents of fallen American-Israeli soldier Captain Omer Neutra, whose body was returned from captivity, and welcomed them to the stage.

Ronen thanked the President for everything he has done for them, the Jewish people, and Israel, but also corrected his crucial mistake: "Your amazing leadership brought us to the point where we got our kid back, but there is still one left: Ran Gvili. He's still there."

He added that "we know you're going to bring him back."

Ronen's correction was met with a round of applause from the crowd and a nod by the President.