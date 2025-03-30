US President Donald Trump on Sunday made his most explicit remark yet about seeking a third term, stating, “I’m not joking” about the possibility.

His comments raise questions about whether he is considering ways to challenge the constitutional limit that prevents US presidents from serving more than two terms.

“There are methods which you could do it,” Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News, though he also tempered expectations, adding, “It is far too early to think about it.”

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951 following President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented four-term tenure, states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

NBC’s Kristen Welker pressed Trump on whether one potential strategy would involve Vice President JD Vance running for president and then “passing the baton” back to him.

“Well, that’s one,” Trump acknowledged. “But there are others too. There are others.”

Asked to elaborate, Trump declined, simply responding, “No.”

If Trump were to serve a full second term, he would be 82 years old by the time it ended. When asked if he would still want to hold what is often called “the toughest job in the country” at that age, he responded, “Well, I like working.”

The former president also claimed that his popularity would justify a third term, stating that he has “the highest poll numbers of any Republican for the last 100 years.”