US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that while it is premature to anoint a successor for the 2028 presidential race, Vice President JD Vance is currently the leading contender to carry the Republican torch.

“I think most likely, in all fairness,” Trump responded when asked whether he would endorse Vance to clear the GOP field, according to The Hill.

“So it’s too early to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point,” the president added.

Trump also mentioned Secretary of State Marco Rubio - who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2016 before dropping out due to poor primary performances - as a strong potential running mate for Vance.

The President pointed to several members of his Cabinet as possible future leaders of the Make America Great Again movement.

Earlier in the day, Trump addressed speculation about a third term, saying he would “probably not” pursue a third term in office, which is constitutionally barred.

While some of the president’s remarks on the issue have been brushed off as humorous, he has occasionally appeared more serious in tone, fueling ongoing discussion among commentators and strategists.

In March, Trump made his most explicit remark about seeking a third term, stating, “I’m not joking” about the possibility.

“There are methods which you could do it,” Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News, though he also tempered expectations, adding, “It is far too early to think about it.”

NBC’s Kristen Welker pressed Trump on whether one potential strategy would involve Vance running for president and then “passing the baton” back to him.

“Well, that’s one,” Trump acknowledged. “But there are others too. There are others.”

Asked to elaborate, Trump declined, simply responding, “No.”