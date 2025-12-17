President Donald Trump spoke warmly of radio host Sid Rosenberg during a White House Hanukkah event.

“Sid has the number one radio show in New York by far” President Trump said.

Rosenberg responded with an emotional tribute to the President, expressing admiration for his leadership and support for the Jewish people.

“I love him. Do you all love him?” Rosenberg told the audience. “Has there ever been a president even close to this guy - even close?”

Referring Rosenberg added, “When he talks about places like Australia, good luck finding anyone else in our government who can speak for the Jewish people there the way he does. Nobody is better.”

Rosenberg concluded by thanking the President for inviting him on stage, calling the moment deeply personal.

“My beautiful wife Danielle is here, and the birth of my two children were the greatest moments of my life,” he said. “Outside of that, President Trump, this - right now - is the greatest moment of my life.”