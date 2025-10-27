US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed the idea of running for Vice President in 2028, a strategy floated by some supporters to circumvent the constitutional ban on a third presidential term.

“I’d be allowed to do that,” Trump acknowledged during a press briefing aboard Air Force One en route from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo, referencing the possibility of serving again by assuming the presidency through resignation of a sitting president.

However, he firmly rejected the idea: “I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that… It’s not - it wouldn’t be right.”

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice. Some have speculated that Trump could run as vice president and ascend to the presidency if the elected president resigned.

Despite ruling out the vice presidency, Trump did not entirely close the door on a third term. “I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever,” he said.

When asked directly whether he was ruling out a third term, Trump replied, “Am I not ruling it out? I mean you’ll have to tell me.”

He praised Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, suggesting they could be formidable candidates. “I think if they ever formed a group, it’d be unstoppable,” Trump said. “I really do. I believe that.”

Trump said recently that while it is premature to anoint a successor for the 2028 presidential race, Vance is currently the leading contender to carry the Republican torch.

“I think most likely, in all fairness,” Trump responded when asked whether he would endorse Vance to clear the GOP field.

“So it’s too early to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point,” the president added.

In March, Trump made his most explicit remark about seeking a third term, stating, “I’m not joking” about the possibility.

“There are methods which you could do it,” Trump said at the time, though he also tempered expectations, adding, “It is far too early to think about it.”