President Donald Trump praised conservative commentator Mark Levin and expressed strong support for Israel during remarks at a public event, joking about television ratings and reflecting on his time in office.

Calling Levin to the stage along with his wife, Trump quipped about their marriage. “What a beautiful couple. Did you get lucky? If you weren’t a genius, you wouldn’t have a wife like this,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Trump also highlighted Levin’s views on Israel. “And these people do like Israel,” he said. “And he loves Israel too.”

Levin, in brief remarks, praised Trump’s record and legacy. “Six years ago, I was up here, and I said, this is our first Jewish president,” he said. “Now he’s the first Jewish president to serve two not consecutive presidencies. We thank you for everything.”

Trump went on to criticize the 2020 election, saying, “Bad things happened on the second one. Namely, the election was rigged.”

Levin concluded with praise for Trump, adding, “And you are the greatest president. God bless you. I miss you.”