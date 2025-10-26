Senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk has claimed that returning the bodies of the remaining 13 deceased hostages could take "months."

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Abu Marzouk stated: “I have said in the past that there will be a problem regarding the deceased hostages, because it is difficult to hand them all over and hard to locate them all at once. This won’t take weeks - it could take months.”

He added, “It could be that we won’t be able to find some of the deceased hostages. We say clearly: We have no deceased hostages that we are able to hand over.”

Earlier this month, Abu Marzouk claimed that the terror group would take "months" to locate all the hostages, living and dead alike. However, all 20 living hostages were released in a single day less than two weeks later.

Earlier on Saturday night, US President Donald Trump on Saturday night called on the Hamas terror group to immediately return the bodies of deceased hostages.

"We have a very strong PEACE in the Middle East, and I believe it has a good chance of being EVERLASTING," Trump wrote. "Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other Countries involved in this GREAT PEACE will take action."

He noted, "Some of the bodies are hard to reach, but others they can return now and, for some reason, they are not."

"Perhaps it has to do with their disarming, but when I said, 'Both sides would be treated fairly,' that only applies if they comply with their obligations. Let’s see what they do over the next 48 hours. I am watching this very closely."