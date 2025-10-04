Senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk has claimed that it will take months for the terror group to locate all of the hostages, living and deceased alike.

Israel has rejected the claim.

According to a Jerusalem official said that Hamas "cannot claim that it does not know where each one of the living hostages is. We know that they know, and we know that they can reach them. There are 20 living hostages."

On Friday, Kan 11 News reported that officials in Israel estimate that Hamas' response to Trump's plan to end the war will lead to intensive negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war and secure the release of hostages.

The report further noted that Israeli officials involved in the negotiations believe Hamas will likely request additional time regarding the release of all hostages, which is expected to occur within 72 hours of signing the agreement proposed by President Trump.

Unlike the 20 living hostages held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, whose locations are known to the terror organizations, Israel is preparing for the possibility that Hamas will demand more time or a withdrawal of IDF troops to facilitate the return of deceased hostages. A message to this effect was conveyed to Israel in recent days through mediators, according to Kan 11 News.