Israel believes a new lead has emerged that may help identify the burial site of Staff Sgt. Ran Gvili, the last murdered hostage still remaining in Gaza.

Hamas and the Red Cross are expected to resume their search today (Sunday) for the murdered hostage in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

According to a report on Kan Reshet Bet, Israeli officials believe there is a promising lead that could help locate Gvili’s burial site. He was abducted into Gaza after being killed in combat on October 7.

Hamas's leader in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, said yesterday in an interview with Al Jazeera: “Tomorrow, Hamas and Red Cross search teams will enter new areas in the Strip that have not yet been searched, in order to look for the fallen hostage Ran Gvili.”

Gvili, 24, served as a Yasam police officer and rushed to the Gaza Border Area on the morning of the attack to defend civilians. He was killed in an encounter with terrorists, and his body was taken into Gaza.

An Israeli official said it is clear that Hamas is interested in advancing to the next stage of the hostage deal, giving it an incentive to locate Gvili’s remains. “Hamas already understands it has no choice but to agree to disarmament and demilitarization. Either they agree, or we will disarm them of their weapons. We will not leave a threat in Gaza against the State of Israel.”

Israel has also conveyed a message to the mediators that within Islamic Jihad there are individuals who know where the body of Yasam fighter Ran Gvili, who was abducted during the battles in Gaza, is being held.

It was also stressed that Hamas also knows how to reach him.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Israel shared information with the mediators regarding Gvili’s possible location and is demanding urgent, intensive, and effective action to bring about his return.