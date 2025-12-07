Survivor of Hamas captivity Bar Kupershtein shared with his Instagram followers on Sunday that his car was broken into overnight. In the post, he shared that the burglar had broken a window and stolen his cellphone.

"I woke up this morning, I went to my car, and discovered that it had been broken into," Kupershtein. "They broke the window and stole my phone. And you know what? Everything's fine, thank G-d."

He said that he prefers to look at the positive side of the incident. "You have to look at the glass half full. I'm thankful that I'm busy going to the police station and submitting a report, and not in the tunnels and thinking what I'm going to eat now and if they'll bring me food. I'm thankful that this is what I'm busy with. While it's not fun, it is more interesting. Thank G-d."

Later, Kupershtein updated that he tracked the stolen phone's location and learned that the device was in Petah Tikva. "I'm coming, thief," he wrote.