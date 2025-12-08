The mobile phone of captivity survivor Bar Kupershtein was returned to him on Sunday evening - more than 12 hours after it was stolen from his car, which had been broken into during the night.

The device was located by a friend of Kupershtein after he shared the phone’s real-time location through a tracking application.

Kupershtein posted alongside a photo of himself with the phone, “He actually found my phone, what a champ! Thank you so much.”

Earlier in the morning, Kupershtein shared that he had discovered his car had been broken into while he was asleep.

“I woke up this morning, went to the car, and saw it had been broken into. They smashed the window and stole the phone. And you know what? It’s all fine,” he stated.

Despite the incident, he chose to focus on the positives, noting, “We need to look at the glass half full. I’m grateful that what I have to deal with is going to the police station to file a complaint, and not being stuck in tunnels wondering what I’ll eat now, or if they’ll even give me food. Thank you that this is what I need to deal with. It’s not fun, but it’s more interesting. Thank you to the Lord.”

Later, he wrote that he had tracked the phone to the city of Petah Tikva and expressed hope of retrieving it, adding with irony, “I’m coming for you, thief.”