Shira Gvili, sister of the late Ran Gvili, who was abducted to Gaza after falling in battle on October 7, has called on the government to exert maximum pressure to bring him back to Israel.

"As a people, we don't deserve to go through another Ron Arad. We must bring Ran home to feel that we succeeded, that we saved him," Gvili said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

"I don’t want everyone else to find closure while I’m left without it. I don’t want to be the Ron Arad family or anything like that. I feel their pain, I know what they're going through," she added.

Referring to recent days-following the return to Israel of the remains of abducted Thai citizen Sudthisak Rinthalak-she noted that her family is now the last one still waiting, but does not feel alone. "We're not alone, we've been embraced throughout these two years. We're at war to prevent the next phase of the deal from moving forward until Ran is returned. We will not allow them to proceed to Phase B. That would destroy us."