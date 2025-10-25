US President Donald Trump on Saturday night called on the Hamas terror group to immediately return the bodies of deceased hostages.

"We have a very strong PEACE in the Middle East, and I believe it has a good chance of being EVERLASTING," Trump wrote. "Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other Countries involved in this GREAT PEACE will take action."

He noted, "Some of the bodies are hard to reach, but others they can return now and, for some reason, they are not."

"Perhaps it has to do with their disarming, but when I said, 'Both sides would be treated fairly,' that only applies if they comply with their obligations. Let’s see what they do over the next 48 hours. I am watching this very closely."

On Friday morning, a senior Israeli official stated that Hamas is capable of returning the bodies of up to eight more hostages to Israel, but does not know the whereabouts of five others, Yedioth Aharonoth reported.

“They’re playing games and stalling to prolong the ceasefire even without moving into the second stage, which requires disarmament,” the official claimed.

While Hamas released the 20 living hostages it had been holding in accordance with Trump’s plan for Gaza, it has stalled on returning the bodies of deceased hostages and has claimed it does not know where most of the bodies are located.

On Thursday morning, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and senior officials from the IDF Intelligence Directorate delivered an updated intelligence briefing to US Vice President JD Vance during a meeting at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

According to Kan 11 News, the Israeli officials told the Vice President that Hamas is capable of recovering at least ten of the thirteen bodies of hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip, even without international assistance.

The intelligence presented to Vice President Vance indicated that Hamas can retrieve the bodies independently, without relying on external aid or the deployment of Arab forces under an “international peacekeeping force” proposed within the Trump framework.

Military intelligence officials further warned that in recent weeks, Hamas has exploited the ceasefire to reestablish its control in the Gaza Strip. The group has reportedly been rehabilitating terror tunnels, recruiting new operatives, repairing damaged weapons, and reorganizing its command structure. Security sources emphasized that the data suggests Hamas has no intention of disarming or relinquishing power.

The message delivered to Vice President Vance was clear: “Progress under the Trump framework cannot currently proceed until Hamas fulfills its part of the agreement.”