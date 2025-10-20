Israeli officials are preparing for the possibility that Hamas may transfer the body of a hostage at 8:00 p.m. Monday evening.

The preparations follow a statement released Sunday by the Hamas terror group, in which it claimed that after "extensive" digging it had found the body of a deceased hostage, and would return the body to Israel "if conditions permit."

The announcement comes after extensive IDF strikes across the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’s violation of the ceasefire, which included multiple attacks across two days, and the deaths of two IDF soldiers in Rafah.