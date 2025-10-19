The Hamas terrorist organization announced that it had located the body of another fallen hostage and would hand it over this evening (Sunday) “if conditions allow.”

The announcement from Hamas came shortly after Israel declared preparations for an intensified strike on underground terrorist infrastructure that had not previously been targeted. “After the release of the living hostages, we will respond with force,” said an Israeli security official.

The statement came in response to a serious incident earlier in the day in which Hamas terrorists violated the ceasefire. According to available details, around 10:30 a.m. terrorists emerged from a tunnel in Rafah and fired an anti-tank missile at an engineering vehicle. Shortly afterward, other terrorists opened sniper fire at another engineering vehicle. Minutes later, terrorists again fired sniper weapons at an IDF force in the area.

The IDF said that terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at forces working to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area in accordance with the terms of the agreement. “The IDF began airstrikes by fighter jets and artillery fire in the Rafah area to remove the threat. We destroyed several operational shafts and military structures where terrorist activity was detected. The incident is a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF will respond with force,” the statement said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, “Hamas will learn the hard way today that the IDF is determined to protect its soldiers and prevent any harm to them. We have instructed the IDF to act forcefully against Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza. Hamas will pay a heavy price for every shot fired and for every violation of the ceasefire, and if the message is not understood-the strength of our responses will continue to escalate.”

In response, Hamas claimed it had no connection to the incident in Rafah. “We are not aware of any exchange of fire, and we are committed to the agreement. There are parts of the organization with which we have no communication,” the group said.