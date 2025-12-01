The body of a deceased hostage will not be transferred to Israel on Monday, an Israeli source said.

After receiving an indication that a body would be returned on Monday at 5:00 p.m., an Israeli official clarified, “As of now, no deceased hostage is expected to be handed over today.”

According to assessments in Israel, it is possible that the Hamas terror organization located a body but, after examination, understood that it did not belong to a deceased hostage.

Another possibility being examined is that the terror organization chose to delay the handover to another time, possibly Tuesday.

The bodies of two deceased hostages are still held by Gaza terror groups: Staff Sgt. Ran Gvili, a 24-year-old Yasam fighter from Meitar, who fought and fell in the battle at Kibbutz Alumim; and Sudthisak Rinthalak, a 43-year-old agricultural worker from Thailand.