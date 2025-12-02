The Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Red Cross is expected to transfer remains from the Gaza Strip to Israel in the next hour.

At this stage, it is not known if the remains belong to a slain hostage or whether they are other items being handed over for identification.

On Monday, the Hamas terror organization found remains while searching for the bodies of the remaining hostages.

Gaza terror groups are still holding the bodies of two deceased hostages: Yassam officer Ran Gvili and Sudthisak Rinthalak, a Thai agricultural worker.

Last week, the body of Dror Or, who was murdered on October 7th and taken into Gaza from Be'eri, was returned.