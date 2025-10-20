The IDF on Monday morning identified several terrorists who crossed the "yellow line" and approached IDF troops operating in the Shejaiya area, posing an immediate threat to them.

The troops fired toward the terrorists who crossed the yellow line in order to remove the threat to them.

A short while later, the IDF identified a number of additional terrorists who crossed the yellow line and approached IDF troops operating in the Shejaiya area, posing an immediate threat to them.

The troops fired toward the terrorists who crossed the yellow line in order to remove the threat to them.

On Sunday, Hamas terrorists fired towards IDF forces in Rafah, killing two soldiers.

The IDF warned, "IDF troops in the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."