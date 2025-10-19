Ceasefire violated: Reports from the Gaza Strip on Sunday state that Hamas terrorists launched anti-tank weapons at IDF forces in Rafah and that heavy exchanges of fire are commencing.

At the same time, there are reports of IAF airstrikes in both northern and southern Gaza.

The IDF has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and the defense establishment held a situational assessment on the phone regarding the nature of Israel’s response to Hamas’s violations.

Channel 13 military correspondent Or Heller reported “a serious incident in Rafah, at a location where the IDF is present under the ceasefire agreement. Hamas detonated an explosive on an IDF engineering vehicle - it is assessed to be either an IED or an anti-tank charge. As a result of this incident and its implications, the IDF is striking in Rafah, and mortar fire is being used to extract the force that was attacked. This is a serious event.”

The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister will hold an urgent situation assessment in a few minutes following the events in Gaza.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the incident: “I call on the Prime Minister to order the IDF to fully renew combat operations in the Gaza Strip with full force. The false illusions that Hamas will change its ways, or even abide by the agreement it signed, are predictably dangerous to our security. This Nazi terrorist organization must be destroyed completely - the sooner the better.”

This was the second major ceasefire violation by Hamas. On Friday, armed terrorists attempted to attack IDF troops in Khan Yunis and Rafah. The terrorists exited a tunnel and opened fire on the soldiers. Some of the terrorists were eliminated.

Regarding Friday's violation, the IDF stated: "Several terrorists were identified exiting a tunnel shaft in the Khan Yunis area and approaching IDF troops operating in the area, causing an imminent threat to them. The terrorists were struck, in accordance with the agreement."

"Additionally, earlier today, several terrorists were identified exiting a tunnel shaft in the Rafah area and opened fire toward IDF troops in the area; no injuries to IDF troops were reported."