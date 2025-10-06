The European Union (EU) is seeking a formal role in US President Donald Trump’s transitional framework for post-war Gaza, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed Monday, according to the AFP news agency.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Kuwait, Kallas said the bloc wants to join Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” which will oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and governance.

“Yes we feel that Europe has a great role and we should be also on board with this,” Kallas stated when asked about EU participation in the initiative. She emphasized that Europe’s involvement should extend beyond financial support.

“I think Europe should be not only a payer, but we should also be a player,” said Kallas.

The EU foreign policy chief noted that the EU has contributed to the peace plan and is coordinating with Arab partners. “They understand that it is in the interest of everybody if we are there, so hopefully also the Israelis agree to this,” she added.

Trump unveiled his proposal last week aimed at ending the Gaza conflict and establishing a transitional governance structure. The plan calls for a technocratic, apolitical committee to manage daily services in Gaza.

This committee would operate under the supervision of the “Board of Peace,” chaired by Trump and including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair . The board will control funding for Gaza’s redevelopment until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms and resumes control of the territory.

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel over the plan officially began in Egypt on Monday.

