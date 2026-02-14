The target date for the start of Hamas' disarmament has been set for March, Kan News reported.

According to two sources in the Peace Council, which is expected to convene next week in Washington, the disarmament phase will begin after the technocratic government in Gaza assumes office and takes authority from Hamas.

According to the report, preparations for the process are already being felt on the ground. Militias operating in coordination with Israel have begun preparing, including recruiting new operatives and establishing bases in areas under their control in Gaza.

Foreign reports claim that in recent weeks they have received additional equipment, including rifles, combat gear, and new vehicles, among them 2026 model Toyota Land Cruiser jeeps.

The security establishment is marking the Rafah area as the first zone where disarmament will be implemented. The city, “New Rafah," is slated to be built there, and the area is under the control of the Abu Shabab militia, which on Friday revealed that its members are operating to locate and neutralize Hamas tunnels.