President Isaac Herzog toured the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat on February 18, 2026, where he was briefed by senior military officials on the center’s operations.

During the visit, Herzog received updates from Major General Yaki Dolf, the IDF Commander of the CMCC, and Major General John “Brad" Bowlin of the U.S. Army, Director of the CMCC.

Speaking at the conclusion of the tour, Herzog said, “I just completed a very interesting tour at the CMCC headquarters here near Kiryat Gat. This is an amazing scene. You see representatives from various nationalities from all over the world, strong cooperation in the civil and military arenas with the Israel Defense Forces, the American army, and various other groups and forces as well."

Referring to developments in Gaza, the President stated, “We are looking forward to a future of hope in Gaza following the decision of the Board of Peace and the implementation of the 20-Point Peace Plan of President Trump and the UN Security Council Resolution. You see something being created. You see something new. You see hope in the air, and you see very serious plans that can offer a different avenue for the people of Gaza."

Addressing the upcoming month of Ramadan, Herzog said, “As we enter the month of Ramadan, allow me to send best wishes to the Muslim citizens of Israel, to the Muslims in the region, all over, to our neighbors, and to our allies all over the world and friends. We wish them a month of peace, a month of recovery, and a month of hope for the people of this region and the people of Gaza."

He added, “What we are seeing here are facts, projects, implementations, and I truly believe that this is a game-changer for the future of the Middle East and for world peace."

Commenting on events in Iran, Herzog said, “The Iranian regime has butchered and slaughtered tens of thousands of Iranians in recent weeks. They have clearly employed a ruthless regime all over Iran, causing huge suffering."

He concluded, “I want to send the people of Iran best wishes for the month of Ramadan, and I truly hope and pray that this reign of terror will end and that we will see a different era in the Middle East where all these proxies have gone away and a different future for the children of the Middle East, and that’s what we’re all praying for from the CMCC here in Kiryat Gat."