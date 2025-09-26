The White House is advancing a plan for post-war Gaza governance that would see former British Prime Minister Tony Blair head a temporary international authority, without initial involvement from the Palestinian Authority (PA), a senior Israeli political source told Haaretz on Thursday.

The plan, confirmed by an Arab source, includes a multi-year international body to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and administration. A foreign force would be stationed in the Strip to secure borders and prevent Hamas from regrouping. The Israeli source noted the plan is “taking shape” and enjoys full support from US President Donald Trump. Israeli officials have not rejected the proposal, according to Haaretz.

The Arab source said that the international authority would be mandated by the UN Security Council and eventually coordinate with the PA, to whom it would hand over control. However, the plan lacks clarity on the timeline for this transition. “There is concern that Netanyahu will take advantage of this ambiguity to sabotage the PA's involvement in Gaza,” the source warned.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer are firmly opposed to PA rule in Gaza. The Israeli source described the PA as “a complex entity,” adding, “I don't see it taking any official responsibility.”

The source also acknowledged that while Hamas’s future role remains uncertain, Israel does not oppose “the involvement of an international force with Blair.”

Blair notably took part in a policy meeting on Gaza over which Trump presided late last month.

The plan is expected to be discussed in the upcoming Netanyahu-Trump meeting in Washington on Monday, described by the source as “important.”

On Thursday, at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump said an international effort is underway to bring an end to the hostilities in Gaza and to secure a hostage release deal.

"I had a great meeting with [Middle East] leaders... at UNGA - and I think we're close to getting some kind of a deal done. We want to get the hostages back. I have to get the hostages back," President Trump stated.

When asked whether he and Erdogan were aligned on the Gaza conflict, Trump responded, "Well, I don't know his stance, I can't tell you about that."