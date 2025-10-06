Indirect negotiations between Israeli and Hamas representatives commenced Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, aiming to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate a hostage release, Egyptian media reported.

Al-Qahera News, which is affiliated with Egyptian intelligence, reported that the parties "are discussing preparing ground conditions" for the release of hostages and terrorist prisoners held in Israel, aligning with a proposal from US President Donald Trump to bring the Gaza conflict to an end.

The outlet also noted that "Egyptian and Qatari mediators are working with both sides to establish a mechanism" for the deal.

Trump on Sunday commented on the talks and warned Hamas that “time is of the essence or massive bloodshed will follow.”

“There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly,” wrote Trump.

“The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this Centuries old ‘conflict.’ TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!” he added.

On Saturday, the President warned that Hamas risks "complete obliteration" if it refuses to relinquish control over Gaza, as diplomatic efforts intensify around his proposed ceasefire agreement.

Trump indicated on Friday that Hamas had responded positively to his peace proposal, calling it "a big day" and labeling the developments "unprecedented" in a video posted to Truth Social.

