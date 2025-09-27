The commander of the IDF's Central Command has signed seizure and demolition orders for two terrorists’ homes, a military statement read.

On Saturday, a seizure and demolition order was issued for the home of terrorist Abd Al-Karim Zanubar, who carried out a terror attack on February 20, 2025, across four locations in Bat Yam and Holon using explosive devices.

In the attacks, three empty buses exploded and caught fire in three parking lots in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv. Additional explosive devices were found on two buses in the nearby city of Holon. One explosion occurred in a bus lot near the Bat Yam Stadium and the second in a lot 400 meters away.

Later a report was received about a bus that exploded in a lot near Wolfson Hospital in Holon, four kilometers away from the other two.

The words: "Revenge from Tulkarm" were found written on one of the devices.

In addition, a seizure and demolition order was also issued for the home of terrorist Maher Samara, who, together with other terrorists, carried out a shooting attack on May 14, between the towns of Bruchin and Peduel.

The terror attack killed Tze'ela Gez, who was on her way to the delivery room at the time of her murder, and left her husband injured. Their son Ravid Chaim, born prematurely after his mother's death, spent two weeks in the NICU as doctors fought to save his life. He later died on May 29, 2025.