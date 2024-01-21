תיעוד מהריסת בתי המחבלים דובר צה"ל

IDF reservists, engineering, and Border Police forces in Hebron overnight (Saturday) destroyed the homes of two terrorists who committed the terror attack at the Tunnels Checkpoint south of Jerusalem.

The terrorists, members of Hamas, carried out the terror attack at the Tunnels Checkpoint on November 16th in which IDF soldier Corporal Avraham Fetena was killed.

In addition, forces in Judea and Samaria arrested seven suspects. In the city of Shechem (Nablus), the forces arrested two suspects and confiscated weapons.

In the village of Hizma in the Binyamin Regional Brigade jurisdiction, forces located and seized weapons including a Carlo submachine gun, gun parts, and ammunition.

A security official commented on the demolition and told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that "anyone who just thinks about carrying out a terror attack must know two things: he will end up in jail or eliminated, he won't have a home to return to after the attack."

The IDF Central Command noted that since the war began, the homes of 16 terrorists were demolished through a legal, operational, and engineering effort.

"The demolition tonight of two houses of terrorists in the city of Hebron comes just two months after the attack that they carried out at the Tunnels Checkpoint," the Central Command added.