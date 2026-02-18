הריסת בית המחבל בסילת אל חרת׳יה דובר צה"ל

Forces from the Menashe Brigade on Tuesday night completed a brigade-wide counterterrorism operation in the village of Silat al-Harithiya. The operation involved soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, Border Police from the Yiftach region, the brigade's engineering forces, and the Nahal Brigade's reconnaissance unit.

During the operation, the forces demolished the home of terrorist Rafat Duwasi, who was eliminated in August 2024. Duwasi was a senior member of the Hamas terrorist cell in Jenin which was dismantled during Operation "Iron Wall."

Duwasi was part of the cell that planted the explosive device that led to the death of Captain Alon Scagio and injured 16 other soldiers in an operational activity in Jenin in June 2024.

Additionally, he was involved in the August 2024 terror attack at the Mehola Junction, which left Yehonatan Deutsch dead and another Israeli civilian was injured.

In addition to the home demolition, Nahal reconnaissance and Border Police Yiftach forces arrested terrorists, located and confiscated weapons, and conducted dozens of interrogations of suspects involved in terrorism in the area.

An IDF spokesperson emphasized that "the IDF's forces will continue to operate proactively and offensively to thwart terrorism and bring terrorists who acted to harm the State of Israel to justice."