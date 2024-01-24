IDF reservists, together with Border Police and engineering forces, in the village of Urif in Samaria on Tuesday night, demolished the home of Basel Shahada, a Hamas terrorist who took part in the terror attack at the gas station in Eli

Four Israelis were murdered in the attack: Harel Masoud, a 21-year-old resident of Yad Binyamin, Elisha Antman, a 17-year-old resident of Eli, Ofer Fairman, a 60-year-old resident of Eli, and Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, a 15-year-old resident of Ahiya.

The homes of the other terrorists who participated in the attack were destroyed in the past.

Overnight, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces arrested seven wanted suspects and seized weapons in various locations in Judea and Samaria. The arrested suspects were taken from questioning.