After urging New Yorkers to abandon their individualism for his “warmth of collectivism", 16 homeless people are dead because of Mamdani’s progressive policy of letting them stay out in the cold, instead of escorting them to homeless shelters, but the survivors of his Gulag Games did get a consolation prize in the form of red capes with ‘Mayor Mamdani’ emblazoned on them that are thinner than his resume.

But the same cold killing the homeless is also keeping the trash that has been piling up since Jan 24 from rotting so it doesn’t smell as bad as his policies.

The city hasn’t had trash pickup for a third of Mamdani’s term. It’s also had a homeless death against every other day he’s been in office. Zohran Mamdani did promise to transform New York City, but few expected him to make it a frozen wasteland full of corpses and trash in one month.

Even by Communist standards, this is fast work: somewhere Mao is kvelling and shouting up, “Zohran, quick start killing sparrows" and Pol Pot is urging him to go after anyone in glasses.

But really how did the Zombie Democrats of Manhattan think that ‘Take Your Muslim Marxist Nepo Baby to Work Day’ was gonna end? Mamdani has less executive experience than one of those Mexican small town dog mayors. After a career of trying to make rap videos for social media, he spent 5 years in the State Assembly where he made more videos for social media.

Hailed as historic for being the first member of the religion that flew planes into the World Trade Center to run the city after winning an election against a disgraced politician who killed off most of his own voting base, no one in the media or the party asked if Mamdani could do the job.

Or, considering his poor employment record which would disqualify him from most careers, any job. Any job with more responsibility than talking about Marxism on social media podcasts.

Now he’s up against actual problems, a snowstorm, a cold spell and resource allocation and his 5 years in the State Assembly sitting on various useless committees with no responsibility, no power and no actual say in anything poorly prepared this precious baby mayor for the real world challenge of running one of the largest cities in the world where problems have to be solved.

Mamdani ran for office promising to make the buses free, but he can’t even pick up the trash.

Even before this Mamdani was foundering, pretending he didn’t know the city’s budget had a $12 billion hole because of the migrant invasion and then prepping a march to Albany to demand a wealth tax. The march is currently off because the streets are full of trash. If Manhattan Marxists march to Albany in this weather (expected lows of -6 by the end of the week), they will find that the warmth of collectivism is no match for upstate temperatures.

And besides, no amount of protests will take those huge black trash bags off the sidewalk and into whatever magical green fairyland that trust fund babies imagine ‘recycling’ goes to. Protests don’t solve problems. They’re what rich kids from the Mamdani class do with their spare time.

What do you do when you can’t blame capitalism, Israel or Trump for your problems?

Don’t ask Mamdani who has yet to figure it out.

Zohran Mamdani didn’t run for mayor to keep the streets clean or to keep homeless vagrants from dying by the sides of buildings. ‘Mayoring’ to him meant social transformation: not the grim and dirty business that it takes to keep a city of 8.5 million from turning into a necropolis. In the real world, social experiments don’t keep the lights on, the streets clear or daily life moving.

The Marxist brats and crones who have taken over what used to be the party of Jefferson and Jackson think that the solution to most problems is more ‘equity’ by which they mean the redistribution of resources. But what if the real shortage isn’t resources, but competence?

Equity is a convenient Marxist answer for everything because it assumes that the problem is that the wrong people have too much and the right people have too little, so they select a designated rich minority person, like Mamdani, Obama or Elizabeth Warren, to continue the redistribution process so that we end up with a new balanced system of economic misery.

They usually get the misery right but nothing else.

But forget economic theories about Communism and Capitalism for a moment. One of the reasons that the Soviet Union lost the Cold War was that its leaders were dumb and incompetent. One of the reasons Communist China is beating our pants off is because it’s not.

The USSR’s great idea was copying American mass construction to manufacture the ramshackle ‘Khrushchevkas’ that still dot the Russian rust belts. China’s great idea was selling our entire economy back to us. China is competent while Vladimir Ilych Mamdani isn’t.

Killing people or letting them die in the name of an ideological vision only gets you so far whether it’s in Moscow, Beijing, Islamabad or New York City. Competency is one of those things you can’t redistribute and the people most likely to want to aren’t competent anyway.

When faced with an actual problem, ideology looks for someone else to blame, while competence powers through. Mamdani was faced with actual problems right out of the gate and once he ran out of other people’s money and other people to blame, he had nothing.

And no matter how much you redistribute to nothing, it still stays nothing.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center's Front Page Magazine.

Read his book 'Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers' Fight Against the Left' to discover the true origins of the American Left.