US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have been exchanging text messages in recent weeks, according to two sources familiar with their communications who spoke with Axios - an unexpected development given their history of public hostility.

The back‑channeling between the Mayor and the President, who once labeled Mamdani a “communist," suggests their private conversations have been far more extensive than previously known. It also indicates that the cordial tone displayed during Mamdani’s post‑election visit to the Oval Office in November has evolved into an ongoing relationship.

Sources told Axios the texting began shortly after the two men exchanged numbers during that November meeting.

Their warm rapport at the White House surprised many observers, coming after months of mutual attacks. Trump had warned New Yorkers that electing Mamdani would “ruin the city, while Mamdani had called Trump a fascist. But in person, the tone shifted dramatically.

Trump even praised the mayor’s appearance. “Wow, you are even better-looking in person than you are on TV," he said when Mamdani entered the Oval Office, according to New York magazine. Mamdani, for his part, sought to charm the president by discussing New York neighborhoods and a pharmacy once frequented by Trump’s father.

It remains unclear what the two have been texting about or how frequently they communicate.

Spokespeople for both Trump and Mamdani declined to comment.

Axios noted that the relationship may have cooled in recent days. Mamdani said at a press conference this month that he called Trump to express displeasure over US strikes on Venezuela and the capture of Nicolas Maduro. Trump later told The New York Times he was “surprised" by Mamdani’s criticism and “thought it was awfully quick for him to be criticizing."

Speaking in the past tense, Trump added: “I did" have a good relationship with Mamdani, but “he hit me sooner than I thought."

A senior administration official also expressed surprise that Mamdani made the call, saying he was out of line.

Mamdani has downplayed the tension, saying “the President and I have always been honest and direct with each other about places of disagreement."