Israel Police on Saturday arrested an additional suspect in the arson believed to have been involved in setting fire to trash bins near the Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem earlier this month.

The suspect, a man in his 60s from Herzliya, was arrested following a covert investigation and taken in for questioning at the Moriah Police Station in Jerusalem. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, for a hearing on extending his detention.

Last week, two suspects, aged 60 and 80, were arrested in Jerusalem on Wednesday on suspicion of setting fire to dumpsters and tires in the Rehavia and Givat Ram neighborhoods in the capital earlier in the day.

The 60-year-old was identified as Lieutenant Colonel (res.) Amos Doron; his arrest was later extended. During Doron's hearing, the police presented a video allegedly showing Doron at the scene of the arson while disguised. A police representative claimed the footage provided direct evidence of his involvement. Doron denied the allegations but admitted he was in Jerusalem that day for personal reasons.

Judge Orna Sandler-Eytan ruled that there was reasonable suspicion that the suspect had committee the offenses, along with danger to the public and risk that the suspect would obstruction the investigation.

The second suspect, aged around 80, was released to house arrest after claiming that he was not present in the area at the time of the incident.