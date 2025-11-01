Iris Haim
Iris HaimArutz Sheva

Iris Haim, mother of hostage Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped to Gaza and mistakenly killed by the IDF, criticized Tel Aviv University’s decision to award an honorary doctorate to anti-government activist Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan Zangauker was released last month in a deal with Hamas.

In a Facebook post, Iris Haim called the decision “morally bankrupt,” saying, “Some people leading the campaign to return the hostages have lost their self-respect - self-respect erased at the expense of other families who did not shout or stand in the spotlight.”

Noting that such a title does not reflect reality, she added: “A degree from a university is not true honor, just like a degree from the Hostages Families Forum any other temporary body is not an honor to anyone. Real honor is self-respect, and it was plundered during a time of distress.”

Haim stressed, “Anyone who bestows honorary titles for inflammatory speech and incitement against a single person - even if it’s against the Prime Minister - should examine the values they’re passing on to their students and children.”

“I write this with pain and a sense of responsibility,” she concluded. “Let’s maintain respect. I receive my awards from the people.”