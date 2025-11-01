Iris Haim, mother of hostage Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped to Gaza and mistakenly killed by the IDF, criticized Tel Aviv University’s decision to award an honorary doctorate to anti-government activist Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan Zangauker was released last month in a deal with Hamas.

In a Facebook post, Iris Haim called the decision “morally bankrupt,” saying, “Some people leading the campaign to return the hostages have lost their self-respect - self-respect erased at the expense of other families who did not shout or stand in the spotlight.”

Noting that such a title does not reflect reality, she added: “A degree from a university is not true honor, just like a degree from the Hostages Families Forum any other temporary body is not an honor to anyone. Real honor is self-respect, and it was plundered during a time of distress.”

Haim stressed, “Anyone who bestows honorary titles for inflammatory speech and incitement against a single person - even if it’s against the Prime Minister - should examine the values they’re passing on to their students and children.”

“I write this with pain and a sense of responsibility,” she concluded. “Let’s maintain respect. I receive my awards from the people.”