Two suspects, aged 60 and 80, were arrested in Jerusalem on Wednesday on suspicion of setting fire to dumpsters and tires in the Rehavia and Givat Ram neighborhoods in the capital earlier in the day.

As a result of their alleged acts, a parked car belonging to an IDF reservist was severely damaged, and residents of nearby buildings were forced to evacuate. The police stressed that no one was hurt in the incidents.

Police from the Jerusalem District, together with emergency services, rushed to the scene, extinguished the blaze, and prevented additional danger to the public.

An initial investigation found that the suspects, residents of Jerusalem and central Israel, arrived at the Rehavia neighborhood and set fire to the dumpsters. As a result, the vehicle and the dumpsters were heavily damaged.

The police noted: "These are criminal and dangerous acts that can endanger lives, damage property, and disrupt the lives of the residents." They also emphasized that legal protests are permitted, but "any attempt to harm public safety will be met with strong and unrelenting enforcement."

The owner of the vehicle that was torched Anar Taussig/TPS

The car that was burned was found to belong to an active reservist and his wife. The couple are parents to three children, including twin girls who were born prematurely.

All of the child safety seats were burned, along with all of the equipment stored in the vehicle. "My husband is in the reserves and was called up with an emergency reserve order, scheduled for next week," his wife shared.

"I have no idea how in another week from now, when he is in reserves, I am supposed to take my children to their preschools," she added. "Just two days ago, we put a lot of money into this car and we re-equipped it. Good luck to me getting my daughter to preschool every morning alone, with no car."

A resident of the building near the burning garbage bins told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News: “Almost the entire building caught fire, and it could have ended in a serious disaster and people dying. I call on the police to act and arrest the anarchists.”

