A vehicle burned Wednesday morning by left-wing anti-government activists has been found to belong to an active reservist and his wife.

The couple are parents to three children, including twin girls who were born prematurely, Channel 12 News' Amit Segal reported.

All of the child safety seats were burned, along with all of the equipment stored in the vehicle.

"My husband is in the reserves, and was called up with an emergency Tzav 8 order, scheduled for next week," his wife shared.

"I have no idea how in another week from now, when he is in reserves, I am supposed to take my children to their preschools," she added. "Just two days ago we put a lot of money into this car and we re-equipped it. Good luck to me getting my daughter to preschool every morning alone, with no car."

Early Wednesday morning, protesters set fire to garbage bins around the Prime Minister’s residence, attempting to create what they called a “ring of fire” around the area.

According to police, several parked cars were damaged and some residents of nearby buildings were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

פחים בוערים ליד בית ראש הממשלה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A resident of the building near the burning garbage bins told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News: “Almost the entire building caught fire, and it could have ended in a serious disaster and people dying. I call on the police to act and arrest the anarchists.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said these actions were taking place “with the backing and encouragement of the criminal Attorney General, who wants to burn the country.”