פחים בוערים ליד בית ראש הממשלה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Families of some of the hostages, along with other anti-government protesters, on Wednesday morning kicked off three days of protests in Jerusalem, calling on the government to end the war - even at the price of leaving Hamas in power and able to regroup.

Protests are expected to center around the Knesset and the Prime Minister's residence on Azza Street in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, the protesters set garbage cans on fire near the Prime Minister's residence, for the purpose of creating a "ring of fire" around the area.

Parallel to this, protests began at 6:29 a.m. near the homes of some of the government ministers.