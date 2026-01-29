Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Minister Itshak Waserlauf (Religious Zionism) on Wednesday night revealed to the Knesset plenum that his late father was attacked by a protester while he was in the emergency room for a heart attack.

"I was with my father in the ER. One of the protesters arrived at Shaare Zedek Hospital and shouted at my father, 'Shame on you for having a son like this,' while my father was connected to machines. I asked my father to calm down, but he couldn't, and he yelled at him. And this person continued to verbally attack him," he said.

Waserlauf also responded to MK Naama Lazimi's demand that the right-wing bloc condemn right-wing activist Mordechai David, who blocked the car of former Supreme Court Justice Aharon Barak.

"You're all led by your agenda," he said. "I took my father to the hospital when he was suffering from a heart attack, before he passed away, and protesters blocked the road. We begged them, 'Clear the way.' They recognized me and attacked the car instead of letting us pass. Where were you then? You mocked us."

He added, "Protesters ambushed my wife and children when I wasn't home and poured a bucket of water on her. A neighbor yelled at her: 'We won't let you into the shelter.' Where were you? I’m a public figure, and I’ll take it. A three-year-old child has to hear someone yell at him, 'Your father is a terrorist?'"

"Don't tell me that what's happening now is nothing compared to what happened in recent years. They blocked cars, the Ayalon highway, and when I came to the Attorney General and told her there's selective enforcement - they laughed at me. The opposition mocked us.

"You want a condemnation? No problem. But let's condemn everything that happened. Including the attack on my family. Are you capable of condemning someone who's not from your clique? Let's do it, let's stop all this poison," he concluded.