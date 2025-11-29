Police have arrested Dr. Yolanda Yavor Department of Bible, from Tel Aviv University's Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, on suspicion of publishing inciting content online against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Dr. Yavor, a resident of Or Akiva, has published incitement in the past as well.

“At the conclusion of a police investigation conducted by the Coastal District, and in accordance with the needs and findings of the investigation, it was decided to detain her for the publishing of incitement online,” the police said, adding that they will request a five‑day extension of her detention at the Haifa Magistrates Court.

In the post that Dr. Yavor published online, which led to her arrest, she wrote: “The only choice before us is to be - meaning: to fight the traitor, the mouthpieces, the damned collaborators, and his ragtag Freikorps militias with full force and by all means - or to cease. Choose correctly, my brothers and sisters. There won’t be another round. We said ‘democracy or rebellion,’ remember? So, let’s go - rebellion. But a real one, imported from Romania, not an AliExpress‑Kaplan corner edition.”

She also wrote: “You don’t topple a dictatorship at the ballot box,” “Netanyahu is a traitor,” and “We’re coming to get you.”