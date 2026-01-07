'לא ניתן להם לדרוס' | מפגינים קשרו את עצמם זה לזה ליד בית המשפט אורנה קופרמן

Leftist protesters tied themselves to each other and blocked the intersection near the Supreme Court, protesting the alleged "trampling" of the court's authority.

The protesters brought giant signs reading, "We won't let them trample," with the photos of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, and MK Tally Gotliv underneath.

Police forces arrived at the scene and evacuated the protesters.

"We will not sit quietly and we will not allow any pyromaniac who sits in the government to trample - not the Supreme Court's President and not our democracy," the protest's organizers said.

"This is an extremist and irresponsible government which long ago lost the nation's faith, and it is up to us, the citizens, to stop it, and very soon to send it home."