Former US President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump published a different kind of Rosh Hashanah greeting on Sunday night, the end of the Jewish New Year.

Trump took to his social media site, Truth Social, to start the Jewish year of 5784 by posting a graphic stating, "Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed in false narratives!" adding "Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”

Under the "greeting," the former President listed several actions achieved during his presidency for Israel and the Jewish people, claiming that a president who did all that for Jews could not be an antisemite, “Wake Up Sheep. What Nazi / Antisemite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel?”

Among the moves that were listed were the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, the recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, and the signing of the “Never Again” Education Bill into law, which funds Holocaust awareness.

The post concludes jokingly, "Clearly one of the greatest antisemites of our time."

Since entering politics, the Jewish world has been split regarding their opinion of the billionaire-made President. While many liberal and secular Jews vehemently oppose him, calling him an antisemite, among other things, many right-leaning Jews, especially those in the orthodox community, champion him as a hero for Israel and the Jewish people.