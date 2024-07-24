Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the most senior Jewish Member of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but said he still planned to attend his Congress speech on Wednesday, “out of respect for the State of Israel and the office of the Prime Minister.”

In a statement, Nadler said that Netanyahu “is the worst leader in Jewish history since the Maccabean king who invited the Romans into Jerusalem over 2100 years ago.”

He claimed that “Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress is not in service of furthering the deep ties that bind the United States and Israel together, but rather is a cynical stunt aimed at aiding his own desperate political standing at home and meddling in domestic American politics only months before a highly consequential election.”

Nadler accused Netanyahu of having “ignored the warning signs that pointed to Hamas’ October 7th horrific attack, and championed the policies that led to Hamas’ increase in funds, power, and military capability. He has continued to go against advice of Israeli security leaders and has already started to plant the seeds to seek to blame military leadership for the failings of October 7th, shifting responsibility away from his policies and politically motivated decisions. There are still 120 Israeli hostages in Gaza, including 8 Americans, and Prime Minister Netanyahu has yet to secure an agreement that would return them to their families.”

The Congressman claimed, “The impetus for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address has little to do with Israel’s security, nor with the United States’ support for Israel. The address is the next step in a long line of manipulative bad-faith efforts by Republicans to further politicize the U.S.-Israel relationship for partisan gain.”

Despite his criticism of the Prime Minister, however, Nadler proclaimed to be “a lifelong Zionist” who is “deeply committed to Israel’s fundamental security and opportunity to prosper” and added, “I believe the United States has a crucial and irreplaceable role to play in the realization of this dream, and Congress cannot abdicate its responsibility to do its part.”

“For these reasons, and out of respect for the State of Israel and the office of the Prime Minister, I plan to attend tomorrow’s joint address. I have not made this decision lightly, and, indeed, I respect my colleagues who have come to a different conclusion. As someone who has woken up every morning since October 7th and fastened the US-Israel flag pin to my lapel, I feel my voice is more impactful in the room, holding the Prime Minister accountable. On behalf of my many concerned constituents, I will continue to give voice to the vision of Israel articulated by its founders in its declaration of independence, that the State of Israel ‘will be based on the precepts of liberty, justice and peace,’” concluded Nadler.

Some Democrats have announced they would not attend Netanyahu’s speech, including Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who took to the Senate floor on Tuesday and accused Netanyahu of thwarting peace and the creation of a two-state solution.

Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, who is an independent but caucuses with the Democrats and is known for his criticism of Netanyahu , said that the Prime Minister “should not be welcomed into the United States Congress. On the contrary, his policies in Gaza and the West Bank and his refusal to support a two-state solution should be roundly condemned.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced already in mid-June that she will not be attending Netanyahu’s speech, claiming he “has created a humanitarian catastrophe. He has also made clear that he does not support US policy for a two-state solution that will let the people of Israel and the Palestinians develop their own nation, self-determination, live with dignity.”

Also not attending Netanyahu’s speech will be Vice President Kamala Harris, who also serves as president of the Senate. Her aide said on Monday that Harris will be unable to preside over Netanyahu’s speech, as she is traveling to Indianapolis for a previously-scheduled event.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson blasted Harris for choosing not to attend Netanyahu’s speech.

"It's outrageous to me and inexcusable that Kamala Harris is boycotting this joint session. This is a historic moment, it's an important moment for the country, the gravity of this situation can not be overstated. And yet, Kamala Harris will abandon her seat. As you all know, as the Vice President and as the President of the Senate, she is supposed to be seated next to me at the rostrum. She will not be there because she refuses to attend. She needs to be held accountable for that, she needs to be asked very serious questions about why,” said Johnson.