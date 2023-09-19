Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Monday ripped former US President Donald Trump after he criticized liberal Jews in a post on his Truth Social platform on Rosh Hashanah.

The unusual “greeting” from Trump included a graphic stating, "Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed in false narratives!"

It added, "Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”

Under the "greeting," the former President listed several actions achieved during his presidency for Israel and the Jewish people, claiming that a president who did all that for Jews could not be an antisemite. “Wake Up Sheep. What Nazi / Antisemite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel?”

In response, Nadler accused the former President of antisemitism in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Next time you attack American Jews, think twice before about doing it on one of our holiest days. Your antisemitism is loud & clear. And your fear of democracy supporters here & in Israel is showing because you love authoritarianism. -Jerry,” wrote Nadler.

Trump’s post is not the first time that he has been critical of some members of the Jewish community in the US, who have traditionally voted for candidates from the Democratic Party.

Last October, the former US President argued that American Jews do not appreciate what he has done for Israel.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” he wrote.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!” added Trump.

Before that, in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, the former President said that "Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

In an interview with Ami Magazine in June of 2021, Trump expressed his disappointment with the response of American Jewry to policies he spearheaded as President, policies widely regarded as extremely beneficial to Israel.

“I did the Heights, I did Jerusalem, and I did Iran … I believe we got 25% of the Jewish vote, and it doesn’t make sense,” Trump said. “It just seems strange to me.”

Trump suggested, later in the same interview, that this was because, “Jewish people who live in the United States don’t love Israel enough. Does that make sense to you?"

He also noted that, “I’m not talking about Orthodox Jews” – and indeed, the increasing support for the Republican Party among the US Orthodox population has long been noted. Among non-Orthodox and non-affiliated Jews, however, support for the Democratic Party remains strong.