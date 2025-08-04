Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Sunday approved the formation of a National Defense Council, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media.

The move comes in the wake of Iran’s June confrontation with Israel, the most intense military challenge Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

According to the council’s secretariat, quoted by Iranian media, “The new defense body will review defense plans and enhance the capabilities of Iran's armed forces in a centralized manner.”

The newly established council will be chaired by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and include the heads of Iran’s three government branches, top military commanders, and representatives from key ministries.

Also on Sunday, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s military, Amir Hatami, issued a warning that threats from Israel remain and should not be underestimated.

Iran in mid-June launched Operation Rising Lion , targeting Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure. The operation aimed to neutralize an existential threat posed by Iran’s accelerating nuclear program and missile capabilities.

On June 22, the US joined Israel in striking Iran, launching Operation Midnight Hammer and targeting three key Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US President Donald Trump stated after the strikes that Iran's key nuclear facilities were "obliterated".

The Pentagon has indicated that the strikes set back Iran's nuclear program by at least two years.

Pezeshkian, in a recent interview, claimed the US airstrikes severely damaged his country's nuclear facilities, preventing access for damage assessment. Pezeshkian stated Iran's willingness to resume cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog but added that it cannot yet guarantee unfettered access for inspectors.

"We stand ready to have such supervision," Pezeshkian said. "Unfortunately, as a result of the United States’ unlawful attacks against our nuclear centers and installations, many of the pieces of equipment and the facilities there have been severely damaged."