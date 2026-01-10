A protester on Saturday climbed the balcony of the Iranian Embassy in western London, BBC reported.

According to BBC, the incident occurred during a protest held outside the building. Two people were arrested at the protest, and an additional suspect was sought for trespassing.

Meanwhile, in Tehran and other locations in Iran, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets, shouting, "Death to [Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei" and "Long live the Shah!"

One Tehran protester, who managed to connect to Starlink during the widespread internet outages, told the Guardian, "We’re standing up for a revolution, but we need help. Snipers have been stationed behind the Tajrish Arg area."

The protester added that people were shot around the city, stressing, "We saw hundreds of bodies."

In one video, a family can be seen searching for a loved one in a pile of bodies in a Tehran hospital.