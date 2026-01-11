Arab affairs commentator Zvi Yehezkeli published on Sunday a new video in which he explained the processes unfolding in Iran, the danger facing the regime, and the real possibility of a revolution.

According to Yehezkeli, “This is a dramatic, historic development that has not happened since the beginning of the revolution in 1979. For the first time, there is a real challenge to the regime. A genuine coup could occur in light of what is currently happening on the ground."

He explained that “the protesters have upped their actions a level. They are already seizing regime positions of the Revolutionary Guards and local police. Iran is a vast country - sixty times our size, with nearly 100 million people - and little by little they are beginning to take bites out of the symbols of power."

Regarding the regime’s response, he said: “On the other hand, the regime pulls the pin - they are shooting. There has been no internet for nearly two days, and we have no idea what is happening there. There are already reports of massacres, and it is very logical that this would happen. We are now reaching the real battle. The regime massacres, the protesters take to the streets."

Yehezkeli quoted one of the protesters as saying, “After my death, I hope you will achieve the goal of toppling the Ayatollahs’ regime," adding: “These young people are extremely determined."

Addressing the US response, he noted that “Trump is signaling to them, ‘I am with you,’ and that signal from Trump, starting Friday two weeks ago, was essentially the push that gave momentum to this revolution. They trust him, and it is possible that the US will need to intervene. Already now, Iranians are issuing threats to attack US targets in the event of any US intervention."

On the state of the Iranian regime, Yehezkeli said: “The regime’s battle for survival is beginning now. The regime is starting to fight for its life and will not refrain from any means. This is a brutal regime that will do anything. And all of this happened because of the 12-day war."

Referring to Israel’s role, he said: “What Israel started, and remembered at the last minute to strike - note how much they were waiting for this, how much Israel is a power. What began on October 7 may be ending with the greatest upheaval this regime has ever faced, and perhaps with its downfall - the Ayatollahs’ regime is leaving this world. There would be no existential nuclear threat to Israel."

In conclusion, Yehezkeli added: “Israel needs to handle this in the Syrian style, to destroy all the capabilities there. Then we will see whether it truly succeeds in standing as a democracy, whether it does not completely dismantle the country and descend into civil war, and whether the army regains its senses and switches sides. We will see that this people, unlike the Syrian people, have nothing against Israel, and may even establish a peace agreement with us."

Yehezkeli concluded: “It is still early, but let's be patient and watch - historic processes are unfolding before our eyes."