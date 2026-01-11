Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened Sunday's cabinet meeting by addressing the ongoing events in Iran and expressed open support for the protesters fighting to take down the Islamic regime.

“Israel is closely monitoring developments in Iran," Netanyahu stated. "Pro-freedom protests have spread across the country. The people of Israel, and the entire world, stand in awe of the immense courage of the citizens of Iran."

The Prime Minister added that "Israel supports their struggle for freedom and strongly condemns the mass slaughter of innocent civilians."

Netanyahu ended on an optimistic note: "We all hope that the Persian nation will soon be freed from the yoke of tyranny, and when that day comes, Israel and Iran will once again be loyal partners in building a future of prosperity and peace for both peoples."

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will convene the security cabinet and senior defense officials to discuss regional developments, including Iran and the Trump plan.

Over the weekend, several security situation assessments were held in the IDF, led by the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, amid the latest developments in Iran.

"We are monitoring developments in Iran," the IDF stated, emphasizing that "the protests are an internal Iranian matter." However, it was further stated that "the IDF is prepared for defense and continuously improving its capabilities and operational readiness."

"We will know how to respond with strength if necessary. The IDF will do everything required to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF's statement read.