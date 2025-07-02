The United States believes its recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have significantly set back Iran's nuclear capabilities by up to two years, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Wednesday.

"We have degraded their program by one to two years. At least, intel assessments inside the department assess that," Parnell told reporters, adding, "We're thinking probably closer to two years, like degraded their program by two years."

According to Parnell, the assessment regarding the damage to three key Iranian nuclear sites remains unchanged. He described the targeted facilities as “completely obliterated.”

"We believe that Iran's nuclear capability has been severely degraded, perhaps even their ambition to build a bomb," Parnell added, noting that intelligence assessments are still ongoing.

The US strikes included the dropping of six bunker-buster bombs on the heavily fortified Fordow nuclear site. In addition, dozens of submarine-launched cruise missiles targeted nuclear sites in Natanz and Isfahan.

The US airstrikes followed Israeli military action on June 13, during which Israel targeted Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Iran could resume enriched uranium production "in a matter of months" despite the US and Israeli strikes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi last week admitted to "serious" damage inflicted upon Iran's nuclear sites during the recent 12-day conflict with Israel.

"A detailed assessment of the damage is being carried out by experts from the Atomic Energy Organization (of Iran)," Araghchi was quoted as having told state television.

He elaborated on the implications of the destruction, stating, "Now, the discussion of demanding damages and the necessity of providing them has been placed as one of the important issues on the country's diplomatic agenda."