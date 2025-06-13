Israel launches preventative strike on Iran, sirens sounded across Israel

Channels in Iran associated with the Revolutionary Guards reported explosions in Tehran early Friday morning, as Israel launched a preventative strike in Iran.

The goal of the operation is to remove the Iranian nuclear threat.

Israel's Security Cabinet gathered for an emergency meeting. Meanwhile, CNN reported that US President Donald Trump will convene his own Cabinet for a meeting.

At the same time, sirens were sounded throughout Israel.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Following a preemptive strike by the State of Israel against Iran, a missile and drone attack is expected against the State of Israel and its civilian population in the immediate timeframe."

"Therefore, in accordance with his authority under the Civil Defense Law, Defense Minister Israel Katz has signed a special order, pursuant to which a special state of emergency will be imposed throughout the entire territory of the State of Israel."

The public is urged to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and to remain in protected spaces.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "Following the situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Friday), at 03:00, immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines."

"As part of the changes, it was decided to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity."

The guidelines include: a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors.