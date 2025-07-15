Significant Achievement for Israel: Efforts by some European countries to lead an anti-Israeli initiative, potentially even harming agreements with the European Union in light of the war in Gaza, have been thwarted.

In recent weeks, Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar has been conducting intensive diplomatic activity aimed at preventing this move. Sa'ar met with more than ten foreign ministers from the European Union, as well as three other leaders. He also spoke by phone with additional European foreign ministers.

The efforts were coordinated with several European countries, including Germany, Austria, and Hungary, which formed a pro-Israel bloc and prevented the EU from making decisions against Israel that would require unanimous consent.

Sa'ar stated this evening, "Israel has been engaged in a military campaign on multiple fronts for nearly two years. But it is also fighting a complex, exhausting, and multi-front diplomatic battle. Today, we achieved an important diplomatic victory by successfully blocking all attempts by several countries to impose sanctions against Israel within the European Union."

He added, "Those countries did not, for example, propose reviewing the EU agreement with the Palestinian Authority regarding the payments it makes to terrorists and their families, or the incitement in its education system. The very attempt to impose sanctions on a democratic country that defends itself against efforts to destroy it is outrageous."

"We cannot rest on our laurels. The attempts to harm Israel cognitively, diplomatically, and legally will continue. Our struggle is ongoing. We will continue to fight for Israel's just path and strengthen its diplomatic ties. We will open additional embassies in the coming months. In all these battles and challenges, we will emerge stronger," Sa'ar concluded.